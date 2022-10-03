WWE Raw Preview (10/3): Braun Strowman In Action, AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio Vs. The Judgment Day, More

"WWE Raw" rolls into St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, just five days out from the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.

A number of key segments and matches have been confirmed, including "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one battle. The former Universal Champion has been on a path of destruction since he returned to the company last month, and it's likely he will unleash more fury on one half of the Alpha Academy. Additionally, Gable's partner, Otis, will step into the ring with another superstar who recently made his return to WWE, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano. And speaking of Gargano, his real-life partner Candice LaRae will be in action tonight against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, after overcoming Nikki A.S.H. last week in her "Raw" in-ring debut.

Furthermore, a blockbuster tag team match has been scheduled, as AJ Styles will team up with Rey Mysterio against Finn Bálor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, with Rhea Ripley and Rey's son Dominik watching from ringside. This highly-charged tag team bout will be contested ahead of the "I Quit" match set to take place between Edge and Bálor this weekend. Also ahead of WWE Extreme Rules Saturday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Matt Riddle will come to face-to-face before their "Fight Pit" encounter that will see former UFC star Daniel Cormier officiate. However, there will be one catch during their meeting tonight, as a no contact clause will deny either superstar the opportunity of getting his hands on the other.

Finally, before this weekend's premium live event, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley will engage in a contract signing and put pen to paper to make their championship ladder match official.