Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."

Morgan clearly doesn't agree with the choice to feature Rousey, who Morgan has now defeated twice — though neither victory can be considered truly definitive. However, Morgan will have the chance to prove she is the superior athlete out of the two once and for all when they compete in singles action for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match, one of six matches confirmed for the card this weekend in Philadelphia.

Another women's match has been also been set for the PLE, as Bianca Belair will be defending her "Raw" Women's Championship against Bayley in a ladder match, while The Brawling Brutes and Imperium battle in a six-man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook bout. The Extreme Rules card will also include a strap match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross, while Edge and Finn Balor are set to do battle in an "I Quit" match. Lastly, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will be competing in the first-ever main roster Fight Pit match, with former mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier working as the special guest referee.