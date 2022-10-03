Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames

WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.

"I would love to be in this year's WarGames," Rodriguez said. "I absolutely would love it. There's so much ... action in two rings that are next to each other, and the cage, and the weapons that get involved. You don't know who's going to get called in first."

The second-generation wrestler went on to praise the work of her former tag team partner Dakota Kai in previous WarGames matches, and shared that the two have some unfinished business that could be handled inside the massive cage. "[Dakota Kai] has started all three in a row, and she literally has gone to the very end. That girl just goes," Rodriguez said. "If we get to be on opposing sides again, I can't wait to stuff her in another trash can. Or if we are on the same side. Who knows?"

Rodriguez' statement isn't entirely accurate. Io Shirai and Candice LeRae started the first "NXT" women's WarGames match in 2019, while Kai, when it was her turn to enter, chose instead to viciously attack her friend, Tegan Nox, turning heel and leaving the arena without ever entering the ring.

Rodriguez, who was known as Raquel Gonzalez during her time in "NXT," has a long history with Kai. They were the first "NXT" Women's Tag Team champions and won the very first Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on the brand. Rodriguez would go on to win the "NXT" Women's Championship and successfully defend the belt against Kai herself at "NXT" Takeover 36.