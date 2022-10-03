Raquel Rodriguez Weighs In On Possible Secondary WWE Women's Title

Could WWE soon see an additional title for the women's roster? If it were up to Raquel Rodriguez, the answer would be yes.

"I think [another championship] would be something so great for the women's division, especially because we have so much diversity in the women's division," Rodriguez told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count.""We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds, different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship [or] having a North American Championship for the women would be a ... huge leap forward for the women's division in wrestling in general."

As far as when this title could come into existence, Rodriguez hints that it could happen sometime very soon. "I do feel like that is something that is possible, and is something that could possibly be happening in the near future. So I'm looking forward to that, and possibly making new history."

Rodriguez is a multi-time champion in the WWE, with a previous reign as the "NXT" Women's Championship as well as becoming one half of the inaugural "NXT" Women's Tag Team champions with former partner Dakota Kai in an admittedly brief reign. The two would later feud, then reunite and win the brand's tag championship together once again. Most recently, Rodriguez was called up to the main roster and held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Aliyah for two weeks before losing the titles to Damage CTRL members Kai and SKY, keeping the rivalry between Rodriguez and Kai alive and well.