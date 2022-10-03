Dutch Mantell Says Former WWE Executive Had A Mouth And Temper

WWE has undergone quite a few changes as of late with Vince McMahon's retirement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping into the role of Creative Content Officer. The direction of WWE's television programming seems to have changed since — with fans praising what they've seen so far – and an improved atmosphere backstage among staff resulting as well. During a recent SportsKeeda Wrestling interview, Dutch Mantell revealed that he had heard "the morale of the writing staff in WWE is much higher now," showcasing that whatever changes have been made behind the scenes are working.

"I guess because they're not getting cussed out about every 10 minutes by Vince," elaborated Mantell. "I think Triple H encourages them and is easy to talk to. But see — Vince, you don't know what kind of mood he is going to be in. He's not going to hit you about it. But he had such a mouth; he had such a temper."

Mantell spent many years working for the former WWE Chairman across two different time periods, giving him first-hand knowledge of what it is like working with McMahon in such a capacity. However, he admitted, "I've never been on the receiving end of it. But I've seen some guys, and it's not fun to watch," proving just how serious McMahon's anger could be during the shows at times, whether toward writers or talent.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SportsKeeda Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.