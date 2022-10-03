Dave Meltzer Clarifies Whether The Young Bucks DM'd Him About Colt Cabana

Dave Meltzer has interacted with The Young Bucks on plenty of occasions, but, according to him, not to the level CM Punk believed during the now-infamous All Out media scrum. In an exclusive interview, Meltzer spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about what went down that night and how he, like many others, was caught off-guard by Punk's words.

"At first, I just thought it was Punk venting, and that's definitely all I thought. 'Oh he's venting and that's fine, whatever,'" said Meltzer who mentioned the moment where he knew matters were heading in a more serious direction. "When he talked about 'Adam Page had never done anything in the business,' it was like, 'Okay, I don't like where this is going,' because he just really insulted the entire company at that point. And then the stuff about the VPs and everything — the EVPs or whatever — I don't know."

The week prior in a "Sports Illustrated" piece, Punk had mentioned Meltzer regarding rumors that he was unhappy in AEW, claiming that certain people fed the "Wrestling Observer" founder with information over direct messages; rumors circulated that The Young Bucks were those "certain people." Meltzer took note.

"I know the guy well enough that I probably should have — as soon as I saw that quote — go, 'Dude, it didn't happen. I can just tell you it didn't happen. Nothing close to that happened,'" Meltzer said. "But I didn't, and I'm not saying that that would've stopped any of this, because it probably still would've happened. But it's like, I sort of do feel guilty about that aspect of it."

The Bucks, along with Kenny Omega, have been suspended indefinitely since the backstage incident transpired, and the future of CM Punk in AEW is currently unknown.