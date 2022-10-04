15 Money In The Bank Matches WWE Fans Will Never Forget

Ladder matches have become a staple of professional wrestling, specifically WWE, with numerous of them becoming the stuff of legend over the years. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10, the Undertaker vs. Jeff Hardy on "Raw," and more have elevated ladder matches to the next level. Although, no discussion of ladder match history is complete without touching on one of the most famous variations on the match type out there: the Money in the Bank ladder match, which has been a widely-adored part of WWE's creative arsenal since 2005.

The rules of the Money in the Bank ladder match are quite simple. All one has to do is scale a ladder and unhook the briefcase hanging above the ring. This earns the winner a world championship match, anytime, anywhere, within the next calendar year. The only dilemma — aside from choosing when to cash-in once one retrieves the briefcase — is overcoming the multiple other competitors involved in the match who are equally determined to take the Money in the Bank contract for themselves. These matches are generally thrilling, shocking, and overall highly entertaining.

Still, just because you toss a bunch of ladders and skilled athletes in the ring with a title shot on the line doesn't guarantee a memorable match. Not all Money in the Bank matches are created equally, with some proving far more noteworthy than the rest. These 15 in particular proved especially unforgettable, and here's why.