WWE SmackDown And AEW Rampage Both Drop In Viewership To End September

"WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage" saw a decrease in viewership this past Friday. Wrestlenomics shared its viewership information for September 30 and Friday's episode of "SmackDown" had an average audience of 2,207,000 viewers, down 13 percent from last week's highest number since 2020.

The key demographic for "SmackDown" also slid down 14 percent. This week was watched by 704,000 aged 18-49, accounting for a 0.54 P18-49 rating.

"Rampage" has been on a steady decline in the ratings, and continues to suffer as the program dropped 15 percent, averaging 472,000 viewers.

The 18-49 demographic took a hit as well with an average audience of 209,000, totaling a 0.16 P18-49 rating and down 11 percent from the week prior.

Despite the drop, "SmackDown" ranked second in broadcast primetime for the key demographic, behind only college football coverage on ESPN which had a 0.56 P18-49 rating. "Rampage" ranked ninth in cable originals and in broadcast primetime it placed 20th.

Looking back a year, "SmackDown" only saw a significant difference in the key demographic. The October 1, 2021 episode was watched by 2,252,000, only two percent more in total viewership. However, the key demographic is down 13 percent compared to last year which had a 0.62 P18-49 rating. "Rampage" is much worse off. Last year's episode had 622,000 average viewers, 24 percent more than this past Friday. The October 1, 2021 episode had a 0.25 P18-49 rating, 25 percent more than this weekend.

"SmackDown" featured a main event where Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, and Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy in six-man tag action. The main event on "Rampage" saw Rush defeat John Silver in singles action.