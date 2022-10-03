Next Chapter In The Miz And Dexter Lumis Feud Will Reportedly Involve Cake

Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, WWE and cake, some partnerships are just eternal.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will be using their baked good of choice for Monday night's edition of "Raw." Former WWE Champion The Miz will be celebrating his 41st birthday on the program with a cake of unspecified size. With Dexter Lumis currently stalking The Miz and his wife Maryse, it's likely that the celebration will be interrupted in some fashion by the deranged Lumis. Could Lumis destroy the cake? Could Lumis be hiding within the cake? The possibilities are limitless.

Lumis has been stalking, attacking, and otherwise terrorizing The Miz since he returned to WWE in August. One of the first major "budget cuts" releases that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque reinstated after being promoted following Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis' exits from the company, Lumis' obsession with Miz has been one of the major storylines of WWE programming in this new creative era. Three weeks ago, Lumis even went as far as invading The Miz's home, so some kind of escalation is likely Monday night.

Fightful is also reporting that one wrestler on Monday night's "Raw" is going to be sent to the trainer's room, and another will have to use a walking boot for some kind of leg injury, so an injury angle is likely. There is no word on which wrestlers will be involved. "Raw" will be broadcast from the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.