Vic Joseph To Be Replaced On 10/4 WWE NXT

It has been announced that broadcaster Vic Joseph will not be part of the upcoming 10/4 episode of "WWE NXT" tonight, as he is currently enjoying time away from the wrestling business after recently getting married to McKenzie Mitchell. The pair who both work for WWE's developmental brand are on their honeymoon at the moment after they officially tied the knot in Florence, Italy.

Joseph's fellow "WWE NXT" announcer Wade Barrett revealed the news that for one week only, "WWE Raw" commentator Byron Saxton will be joining him behind the commentary desk. The former Nexus leader tweeted, "WHAAAAT?!? @ByronSaxton is coming to #WWENXT tomorrow night?? It's been a while, Sax-Man..." with his comment being accompanied with a picture of the two men during their time in WWE's previous developmental system, FCW.

Saxton then responded to Barrett with a tweet of his own to confirm his upcoming appearance as he said, "I'm afraid I've got some GOOD NEWS! See ya tomorrow Wade! #WWENXT"

It is currently unknown whether or not this will be a one-night situation or if Joseph's vacation will continue into next week as well, but for now Saxton will be filling in to continue things for the show as the brand pushes towards NXT Halloween Havoc, which is the next major event for the roster. Saxton won't be the only person from the main roster to appear on "WWE NXT" tonight as it has also been confirmed that The Brawling Brutes will be paying a visit to the show as well.