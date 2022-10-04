Bayley Turns On Izzy

On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy.

Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at "WWE NXT" events dressed as Bayley, complete with the side ponytail, and she has since gone on to become a member of the wrestling media world. She took to Twitter after Bayley's promo to say, "I feel personally attacked by @itsBayleyWWE promo on Raw about the little girls wearing headbands and having side ponytails #WWERaw," with a picture of herself from those times alongside it.

However, the Damage CTRL leader wasn't impressed by what she saw as she turned on Izzy by tweeting back, "You're the worst," making it clear that she doesn't want her support. Izzy famously was made to cry during Bayley's "WWE NXT" Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks at NXT Takeover: Respect when the Legit Boss stole her headband.

Bayley is currently gearing up to compete for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at the upcoming premium live event WWE Extreme Rules, where she will be facing Bianca Belair in a ladder match. She, IYO Sky, and Dakota Kai did leave Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka laying at the end of "WWE Raw" this week, with the show closing as Bayley sat on top of the ladder with the title in her hand.