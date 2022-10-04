Raquel Rodriguez Comments On WWE's White Rabbit Teases

A campaign centered around a mysterious White Rabbit puzzle has been keeping the WWE universe buzzing with interest for weeks. The clues began in subtle fashion, like untelevised moments at WWE events where Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" played in the arena, accompanied by a red light toward its conclusion. But now, with various QR codes popping up throughout WWE programming, the bread crumbs have taken us further down the rabbit hole, with signs pointing to the possible return of Bray Wyatt as the game's inevitable conclusion.

However, as confused as the fans may be trying to make sense of everything, WWE Superstars are just as baffled watching it all unfold. And "SmackDown" talent Raquel Rodriguez is one of them, as she explained to NBC Sports Boston. "Honestly, I'm just as confused and lost as y'all are. I'm doing the same thing with the QR codes; I'm trying to figure [it] out. There's so many ideas of who it could be out there, right? Of course, it could be really anything, honestly. I don't know; I don't know. I can't even give you my theory, because I'm just as confused as you guys are," Rodriguez said.

If not Wyatt, who else could be returning under such an eerie campaign that asks "Who killed the world?" Who would show such unsettling images, such as the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf transforming into butchered pork and a sinister wolf glowing in red light? It's hard to pinpoint an alternative who would fit the bill, but at one point, fans did consider Malakai Black (as a returning Aleister Black) due to one clue's source code featuring the lyrics to his WWE entrance song. However, those rumors were shut down when Black took to Instagram and promised he would be returning to AEW sometime later this year.

Perhaps we'll find out for sure soon enough this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules.