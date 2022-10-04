MJF Gives Update On His AEW Dynamite Anniversary Match Against Wheeler Yuta

AEW has major stars on its roster like the legendary Sting, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and others, but there's one man that truly got his first mainstream role when it came to AEW, and since then, he has become a significant player of his own. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, is a loudmouth, brash heel that isn't afraid to say what's in the deepest, darkest recesses of his mind. And though he often delivers promos and is involved in segments on "Dynamite," it's rare that MJF laces up the boots and steps inside the ring for a one-on-one match, with his most recent match on the flagship show taking place against Captain Shawn Dean on April 13.

That will change this week when Friedman gets back into the ring to have a one-on-one match against Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta. Ahead of the bout, Friedman took to Twitter to point out the significance of his return match on "Dynamite. "I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in the first ever Dynamite. I'll be in the First match for the 3-year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy. I am @AEW .....as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up #2024," Friedman wrote.

The feud began a couple of weeks ago when Yuta was interviewed about his two fellow BCC stablemates — Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson — fighting for the vacant AEW World Championship. Friedman would interrupt the segment and claim that Yuta had no personality or charisma before Yuta clapped back with his own insults. The tension between the two men continued last week when Yuta confronted MJF about putting hands on Tony Schiavone and then proceeded to attack Friedman up in his luxury skybox, leading to a brawl throughout the arena.