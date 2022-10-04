Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."

Many people reacted to the tweet, primarily praising the match that the pair had performed in the ring, with one fan commenting "I really enjoyed watching the match @fightbobby and @AliWWE had tonight great match," and another commenting "Respect indeed! Great to see this post match stuff like this."



The match itself was the second time Lashley and Ali had faced each other in one-on-one action, with their first encounter taking place on the July 27, 2020, episode of "WWE Raw" at the WWE Performance Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair would tangle again five times later that year in multi-man matches, which all involved The Hurt Business stable that Lashley was associated with alongside MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. Prior to last night's collision, Lashley and Ali had not been involved in the same match since the September 6, 2021, episode of "WWE Raw," when Lashley teamed up with MVP and Ali teamed up with Mansoor to compete in a "Raw" Tag Team Championship #1 contender's tag team turmoil match.