Backstage News Regarding Scrapped WWE Raw Plans

Last night's "Monday Night Raw" reportedly almost featured a very different main event than what we actually got. According to Fightful Select, it was at some point suggested backstage that the episode should close with a match featuring AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio taking on The Judgment Day.

Instead, the main event saw Alexa Bliss take on Damage CTRL member IYO SKY. SKY would come away from the bout victorious, with a brawl between Damage CTRL and Bliss, Bianca Belair, and an injured Asuka following the match. The show went off the air showing Bayley ascend a ladder to grab Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship, holding it high along with her stablemates and their Women's Tag Team Championship belts. Styles and Mysterio did take on The Judgment Day last night, but the match would open the show instead. In it, Rhea Ripley would help her faction pick up a victory as Dominik Mysterio taunted and stared down his father.

In another change to "Raw" involving Damage CTRL, Fightful Select also claims that the trio of Bliss, Belair and Asuka were originally set to accompany Candice LeRae to the ring for her match against Dakota Kai. That did not happen, and instead Kai would get the win over LeRae with a distraction courtesy of SKY. The feud between Damage CTRL and Belair, Bliss, and Asuka has raged in recent weeks as Belair prepares to defend her championship against Bayley this Sunday at Extreme Rules. As for LeRae, she made her return to WWE just a week ago, picking up a victory against Nikki A.S.H. As of now, LeRae is not scheduled for a match at "Extreme Rules."