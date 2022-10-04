Ren Narita's Return From Excursion Announced By NJPW

Ren Narita has not wrestled in Japan since January when he faced the legendary Katsuyori Shibata in Shibata's return match at Wrestle Kingdom 16. Narita has mainly wrestled in North America while on his post-NJPW Dojo learning excursion, but Aomori's favorite son is about to return to the island on October 10.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling finalized the card for its Declaration of Power event in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Narita is set to open the show teaming with David Finlay and Robbie Eagles to take on Suzuki-gun's DOUKI, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Narita has been a standout on "NJPW Strong" during his excursion in North America, with featured matches on most – if not all – of the special events that the NJPW Strong brand has held during its fledgling existence.

Narita's comeback match won't be Suzuki-gun's only battle of the night, as Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi will take on TMDK's Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito. KUSHIDA will face IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori in a non-title singles match. KUSHIDA has been borderline obsessed with Ishimori's title but has yet to earn a shot at the gold. Ishimori hopes to put the kibosh on KUSHIDA's hopes.

Another big match finalized is a tag match that will see CHAOS' Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI face United Empire's Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, with the winner likely having the best claim to FTR's IWGP Tag Team Championship. As previously announced, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tama Tonga, G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada will face JONAH in a singles match, and KOPW 2022 provisional trophy holder Shingo Takagi will face El Phantasmo in a Who's Your Daddy Match, in which the loser will have to declare the winner their "daddy."