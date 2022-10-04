Katana Chance And Kayden Carter Get New Challengers For WWE NXT Women's Tag Titles

"NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have new challengers.

During Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons defeated Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to become the number-one contenders for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles.

Chance and Carter have been the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions since winning the then-vacant titles by defeating Toxic Attraction, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley on the August 2 edition of "NXT."

Their last title defense at a WWE premium live event was at Worlds Collide on September 4, where they retained their titles against "Raw" Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Meanwhile, more matches are set for the Halloween Havoc event, including Bron Breakker defending his 'NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov and J.D. McDonagh. Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner, and Wes Lee will compete in a ladder match for the vacant "NXT" North American Championship. The fifth and final entrant in the match will be the winner of next week's contest between Nathan Fazer and Axiom.

Also at Halloween Havoc, Cora Jade will face Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild Match, and an Ambulance Match will pit Damon Kemp against Julius Creed, with the stipulation that if Julius loses, his brother Brutus has to leave "NXT."

Halloween Havoc is on Saturday, October 22 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The WWE premium live event will be available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network around the rest of the world.