New Participant Joins Carmelo Hayes And Others In WWE NXT NA Title Ladder Match

Von Wagner has punched his ticket to Halloween Havoc.

The second-generation wrestler qualified for the North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc by virtue of his win against Andre Chase on this week's "NXT" season premiere. In a quick match that lasted less than four minutes, Wagner defeated Chase with a Death Valley Driver for the pinfall win.

Wagner will join Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah and either Nathan Frazer or Axiom in the five-way ladder match on October 22.

The Frazer vs. Axiom match, which will also be the third bout in their ongoing best-of-three series, has been announced for next week's "NXT" episode, with the winner qualifying for Halloween Havoc. Both high-flyers won one match apiece previously to set up next week's rubber match.

Hayes, a former two-time NA Champion, received a bye for the Halloween Havoc ladder match, following his controversial loss to Solo Sikoa a few weeks ago. Hayes was originally supposed to defend his title against Wes Lee, who was voted in as Hayes' title challenger by a fan vote. However, Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee in the backstage area, which led to Sikoa stepping up as an impromptu challenger for the NA Title. A week later, Shawn Michaels would strip Sikoa of the NA Title since the Bloodline member was never a part of the fan voting process. Michaels then announced a ladder match to crown a new champion.

Meanwhile, Mensah and Lee qualified by virtue of their recent wins over Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo, respectively.

Besides Frazer vs. Axiom III, other matches announced for next week's "NXT" include Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal and Wes Lee vs. Stacks.