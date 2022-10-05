Jimmy Korderas Points Out Misplaced Referee Heat On WWE Raw

Recently there's been a lot of praise for the changes that have taken place in WWE since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Chief Creative Officer, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas made it clear "there's still some screws that need tightening" during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter. This is particularly the case when it comes to the referees, and few people have more experience wearing the stripes than Korderas.

"I rag on the referees a lot here, especially in the other company, but on Monday Night Raw there were four distraction finishes where the heels distracted the referee, and not very well too, to get the upper hand and win," he said. "The idea for the heels to distract referees is to do it creatively, make it look like they're outsmarting the referee as opposed to putting the heat on the referee. Because the heat is supposed to go on the heel, not the referee for looking stupid turning and making it look like, 'Oh, I've gotta turn this way so I don't see this.' That's how they came off Monday night. They have to get better at that, again, tightening the screws, but we'll get there."

While Korderas may not have been impressed with how things have been operating with WWE's existing officials, this Saturday will see a special guest referee step into the WWE world, as former UFC star Daniel Cormier is set to step inside the Fight Pit to officiate the match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules.

