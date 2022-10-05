Cody Rhodes Insinuates Others Are Imitating And Taking Credit For His Work

It's a day that ends in "y," which means that by rule, at least one professional wrestler must take to social media to deliver a cryptic post that has fans guessing who or what they're talking about. And today's participant is none other than the "American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes took to his Instagram Story earlier on Wednesday to post the following statement, which one could be forgiven for thinking is a shot at some unknown person.

"You're clearly doing something right when others try to imitate or even take credit for things you've created...don't take it personally...fans remember and that's what it's all about," Rhodes said. "Keep doing the work."

As is typically the case when it comes to these cryptic posts, who or what Rhodes is referring to is unclear. While some have wondered if this is directed towards someone in AEW, where Rhodes worked for three years before returning to WWE earlier this year, the wrestling star recently spoke positively about AEW on Twitter, crediting himself, wife Brandi Rhodes, and Elite members Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, along with Dustin Rhodes and Chris Jericho, for helping build the company to where it is now.

Rhodes, of course, is currently on the sidelines in WWE as he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered just days before his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell in June. While many are hopeful that Rhodes can be a surprise return for the WWE Royal Rumble, no firm timetable for a return has been set as of this writing.