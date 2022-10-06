Drew McIntyre Addresses WWE SmackDown Spot That Didn't Go As Planned

On the September 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown," the ongoing feud between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross was marching right along. But when things were all set to get heated, Scarlett's fireball spot with "The Scottish Warrior" didn't exactly go according to plan, as the anticipated burst of flame never appeared.

Recently, McIntyre was in San Antonio to promote the 2023 Royal Rumble and visit the Children's Hospital of San Antonio. Speaking to MySA, he addressed having to adjust on the fly when the spot didn't go how they'd hoped.

"It is frustrating when it is something that should be ready to go on a live television show," McIntyre said. "But at the same time, it is a live television show, and it is not my first day. So, I know things don't always go like they are supposed to go. Hence, why I didn't fall down and hold my face because I don't trust anything after 20 years in wrestling."

In the end, McIntyre and Kross were able to salvage the segment as best they could. It helped that they didn't pretend things had gone smoothly.

"I just reacted until I knew everything is okay and then someone got the cue, and it was not okay," McIntyre said. "So, I called what I had to call, and we got the save at the end and got the guys the bad guy reaction and putting some heat on the new characters on the show."

McIntyre and Kross are scheduled to go one-on-one in a strap match when WWE Extreme Rules returns to Philadelphia on October 8.