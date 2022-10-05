Tony Khan Gives Update On His Relationship With MJF

AEW certainly has had its share of captivating moments throughout 2022, but few compare to MJF's seething promo delivered in Los Angeles, where he ran down boss Tony Khan, begged to be fired from AEW, and disappeared from the company for months. Since then, MJF returned at All Out and has taken the position of No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Onscreen, it was presented that AEW founder and president Tony Khan personally reached out to MJF with an offer to return to the company since he was such a captivating, polarizing character. Now that they have experienced several ups and downs in their professional relationship, how would Khan describe the state of things between himself and MJF?

"It's very professional," Khan told Variety. "He's been part of AEW from day one, and he's one of the most important stars on our TV show." He continued, "Whether you love MJF or love to hate MJF, I think he's one of the wrestlers who's connected with the audience in recent years and made himself a star." Khan added, "He's also had the company behind him to help build him and support him. I think that he is the total package of everything it takes to be a successful pro wrestler. I think he has it all. He's a really important part of AEW."

While MJF remains in possession of the Casino Ladder Match chip he won upon his return, he is afforded a shot at the AEW World Title — currently held by Jon Moxley — anytime he likes. It's unclear when exactly he will pull the trigger on this guaranteed match for the belt, but he has been teasing it nonstop for weeks.