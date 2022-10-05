'Former WWE Champion' Announced For Upcoming Floyd Mayweather Card

While several stars from MMA, boxing, and the combat sports world overall have jumped over to professional wrestling during their careers, it's quite rare to see a pro wrestling star jump over into that medium. Wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Thunder Rosa are usually the exception, not the rule — but now, it appears another former wrestler is looking to become the next exception.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, fight promotion Global Titans Fight Series, who are promoting an upcoming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Deju Olatunji, took to Twitter to make the following announcement.

"Guess Who?" the tweet read. "WWE, AEW, ROH, BOXING...#MayweatherDeji, Sunday November 13, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates."

Included in the tweet was a poster featuring the silhouette of an individual who the post described as a former WWE Champion, a former ROH Champion, and a former AEW wrestler. The poster also claimed that this wrestler would be the first to jump into combat sports since CM Punk left wrestling to join the UFC nearly a decade ago.

Fans have speculated that the mysterious figure is none other than Bobby Fish, who is a former "WWE NXT" and Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion, and most recently wrestled for AEW over the past year. Fish had expressed some interest in doing combat sports in recent interviews, where he also notably attacked CM Punk and his combat sports background. Fish recently made his debut for Impact Wrestling and is schedule to compete at the Bound For Glory event on October 7.