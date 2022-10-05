WWE NXT's 'New Era' Sees The Lowest Key Demo Rating In Months

"WWE NXT" may be moving into a new era with an updated set and graphics package, but the program's ratings are not currently reflecting that transition in a positive fashion.

Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Tuesday night and the October 4 episode of "NXT" had an average of 625,000 viewers, down 5 percent and the lowest number the program has seen since August.

The key demographic was even worse as "NXT" had 170,000 viewers aged 18-49, meaning it had a 0.13 P18-49 rating. This is the lowest that number has been since July 23.

NXT ranked 30th for the key demographic among cable originals. According to Showbuzz Daily, the program ranked 4th for broadcast primetime. "The Voice" on NBC ranked first among that programs on October 4.

Total viewership is only slightly down from a year ago. The October 5, 2021 episode of "NXT" had a total viewership of 632,000, one percent more than Tuesday night. Although this week's demographic is down from last week, it is up from last year by 13 percent.

Tuesday night's "NXT" had an infusion of main roster talent as The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) challenged Pretty Deadly for the "NXT" Tag Team Titles. The Brutes had momentum in their favor until Imperium came down and caused a distraction and allowed the champs to hit their Spilled Milk finisher and retain their titles. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark became the new number one contenders for the "NXT" Women Tag Titles and Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase to earn his place in the North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.