Tony Khan Names Three AEW Stars Who Have Stepped Up Since All Out

Questions have hovered over the AEW locker room ever since the reported backstage altercation between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks following All Out last month.

Reports of unhappiness and growing tensions in the locker room surfaced over the summer, which owner Tony Khan then attempted to address with roster meetings backstage. Those efforts appeared unsuccessful once the bitterness between some of the wrestlers boiled over with the fight after All Out. But since then, even as new locker room divisions spilling onto social media this week, Khan now says three particular wrestlers on the AEW roster have shown promise towards reigning in the company's increasingly embittered roster.

"I think Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion, and Chris Jericho have stepped up in a major way," Khan said in an interview with DAZN, published Wednesday. "I think a lot of fans would see they've both had an incredible run of matches, including against each other at 'Quake by the Lake' in August. Since the 'Grand Slam' tournament champions started, we've been on a great run. And I think they're leaders backstage. And I think Bryan Danielson also is a huge part of this."

According to Khan, the trio of Moxley, Jericho, and Danielson have all been "leaders and have helped us get through this period."

Moxley has now held the AEW World Championship twice since June, while Danielson has put on what Khan called "some of the best matches this year," and Jericho has maintained his presence as one of the company's top main event draws with the Jericho Appreciation Society, and recently won the Ring of Honor World Championship.

"Both on-screen and off-screen, I think they're just a hugely valuable presence in AEW," Khan said.