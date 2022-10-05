MJF Deletes Tweet Jokingly Responding To Sammy Guevara Situation

Yesterday was quite the day for Sammy Guevara. He started it by taking some criticism from co-worker Andrade El Idolo, leading to the two AEW stars getting into a very heated and very public Twitter dispute. And as usually happens when Twitter disputes occur, this one led to clowning from fans and occasionally co-workers, even if some of them then deleted said posts afterward.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Wrestling Inc. contributor Trevor Dame, seen earlier joking with Colt Cabana on the situation, posted a tweet that showed Guevara trending on Twitter along with the phrase "The Jews", which has been trending due to the start of Yom Kippur today, jokingly wondering what Guevara had done this time. This then prompted AEW star MJF, who is Jewish, to jokingly tweet out "SAMMY!" in response. Thinking perhaps the joke would be taken too literally, MJF quickly deleted the tweet, though it was naturally uploaded to Reddit.

MJF isn't the first AEW star to tweet and then delete something regarding the situation. Even earlier, Ricky Starks took to Twitter to wonder out loud why his co-workers couldn't "shut the f*** up", then followed it up by jokingly suggesting AEW bring in former WWE star and noted tough guy Hunico to settle the score. He would delete both posts before settling on a photo of himself looking at his phone in disbelief.

Both El Idolo and Guevara are expected to be at "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" in Washington D.C. this week, with Guevara in action on "Dynamite" and El Idolo in action on "Rampage." El Idolo will supposedly be gone from AEW if he loses his "Mask vs. Career" match against Preston "10" Vance of The Dark Order.