Ricky Starks Tweets And Deletes Profane Request Of His AEW Coworkers

Ricky Starks is tired of the drama. While Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara aired out their personal grievances in public, Ricky Starks took to Twitter to tweet and delete his frustrations with the latest backstage turmoil.

"Man, can my co workers just shut the f**k up for a minute?" Starks pleaded on Twitter. Starks then tweeted "Alright, here's the solution: We bring in Hunico," wryly suggesting that the second Sin Cara would be adept at stepping up and handling backstage turmoil. After deleting those tweets, Starks posted a simple photo of him looking at his phone in disbelief. When pressed about deleting the tweets, Starks described his tweets as a "museum exhibit," saying they "only last so long." Starks had recently said that he doesn't want to be associated with the "AEW Pillars," of which Guevara is one.

Guevara has been a lightning rod of controversy as of late. The former AEW TNT Champion is currently getting reamed out on Twitter and in Mas Lucha by Andrade El Idolo for complaining about Andrade being stiff with the young wrestler, which is what led to Guevara and Andrade's vicious back and forth on the app. Before that, Guevara was involved in a backstage quarrel with Eddie Kingston that led to Kingston getting suspended from AEW for pie-facing Guevara. The situation even led to the cancellation of a planned match between the two at All Out, a night that later became infamous for a completely unrelated altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Elite, and various members of the AEW talent relations staff.