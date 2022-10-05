Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'

Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.

"Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year Sheamus is having," Foley stated unequivocally. "Banger after banger after banger!"

Sheamus has been engaged in banger after banger since the start of the year. He began with singles matches against Rick Boogz before moving on to a program with Ricochet. Then, he started teaming up with Ridge Holland, as the Brawling Brutes came into form against the likes of The Usos and New Day. Sheamus eventually shifted into a summer-long feud against Drew McIntyre, culminating in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on "SmackDown" with the No. 1 contender spot for the Undisputed WWE Title on the line; it ultimately went to McIntyre who would go on to face Roman Reigns in Wales.

Since then, Sheamus and his Brawling cohorts have been locked in a war with Imperium. Sheamus went one-on-one against GUNTHER at Clash At The Castle for the Intercontinental Championship in what is now seen as a candidate for "Match of the Year." Sheamus lost that match but, with Holland and Butch, seeks retribution this Saturday at Extreme Rules against Imperium in his second Donnybrook bout of the year, this one of the six-man variety.