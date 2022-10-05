Tony Khan Addresses FTR Not Having An AEW Tag Team Match Since May

There's been a question on a lot of AEW fans' minds recently; why aren't FTR wrestling in more tag team matches? It's something FTR themselves wondered this past weekend after the duo wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the U.K., defending their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open. Indeed, FTR has wrestled in regular tag matches only a handful of times since June, though the duo has remained active in other areas.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan was asked about the lack of standard FTR tag team matches.

"FTR have wrestled as singles," Khan said. "They have had some trios and, of course, have had a number of pay-per-view matches in that time, both in Ring of Honor and in AEW. But I think we could look to see them in tag action and maybe defending some of those tag team titles that they hold.

"They hold three different tag team championships in companies that we all have affiliations with, across Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA. And certainly, I've been instrumental in organizing their bookings overseas and with Ring of Honor, where I also do the bookings."

To Khan's point, a future tag team match featuring Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood on AEW programming does appear to be on the horizon. A match has been teased between the duo and Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club over the past several weeks, though nothing has been officially announced as of this writing.