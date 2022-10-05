Jade Cargill Recalls Celebrity Acting Cocky Before Big AEW Match

Many celebrities have decided to dip their toes into the professional wrestling world, whether that be to make an quick appearance, wrestle one match, or in a case like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, be accepted into the wrestling community and wrestle more than once. Jade Cargill had no prior wrestling experience before making her AEW debut, and since that debut, she has not lost a single match by pinfall, submission, countout, or disqualification, and that all started when she teamed with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. In an interview with Whoo Kid, current TBS Champion Cargill recalled working with O'Neal and how it was working with both he and Cody Rhodes.

"[O'Neal is] so sweet, so down to earth, easy to work with," Cargill said. "He was a great motivator for me to show up and show out because I was like, 'You know what? I'm about to debut with Cody Rhodes and Shaquille O'Neal, like, people are going to tune in for these two people, especially Shaquille O'Neal.' ... To work with [Shaq] and how kind he was and how respectful he was, it was an eye opener ... He was so cocky. I was like, 'Listen, don't embarrass me,' before he went out for the match, and he looked at me so disgusted and he said, 'Excuse me, this is my world, don't embarrass me. Like, they're going to love anything I put out.'"

Cargill and O'Neal defeated Rhodes and Red Velvet after Cargill pinned Velvet for the victory in her first-ever wrestling match. This was not O'Neal's wrestling debut, as at WrestleMania 32, O'Neal competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

