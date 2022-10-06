Colt Cabana Accidentally Gives Fans Funny CM Punk Screenshot

It appears that Colt Cabana may have been set up by the team at Pro Wrestling Tees for a little bit of internet fun at his expense.

In a clip posted on What Not by the wrestling merch store, Cabana was taking out t-shirts linked to AEW talent from a bag and displaying them to the camera. After showing off a Jay Lethal shirt without problem, Cabana reached for the next item, which ultimately turned out to be a CM Punk tee. Trying to laugh off the awkward moment, Cabana stated, "That's the screenshot of me holding this up!" before calling someone off-camera — who claimed not to know that was going to happen — "an a**hole" and moving on.

After years of friendship, it has become well-documented that Cabana and Punk's relationship deteriorated to the point of non-existence. Cabana was at the heart of CM Punk's post-All Out tirade last month, just minutes after capturing the AEW World Championship for the second time in the show's main event. Punk referred to his former associate by his real name, Scott Colton, before laying out his series of issues with Cabana in front of the members of the media in attendance. In addition, he called attention to the "lies and bulls***" he believed had been spread by AEW's Executive Vice Presidents in relation to Cabana's contract status with AEW.

Moments after the media scrum, a backstage skirmish occurred between Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, which ultimately resulted in all parties being suspended by Tony Khan and all held titles by those involved being vacated.