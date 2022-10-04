Colt Cabana Responds To Joke About ROH And 'Naughty' AEW Talent

It has been a nice, peaceful few weeks, but drama has propped up in AEW, once again involving Sammy Guevara. The former AEW TNT Champion just settled issues with Eddie Kingston a few weeks ago but now has a new beef with Andrade El Idolo. This time, it's all based around a situation that seemed to be resolved months ago before boiling over on social media today following an interview Andrade gave with Mas Lucha.

As one would expect, certain AEW/ROH talents have thoughts, or jokes, regarding the situation. Earlier this afternoon, Colt Cabana responded to a tweet from Wrestling Inc. Features writer Trevor Dame, who jokingly suggested, "Here's my solution to AEW's problem with wrestler behavior: Send all the naughty boys and girls to ROH. A wrestler penal colony, like Australia with the prisoners. I hear Australia's nice now!" Cabana responded with a Dumb and Dumber gif of Jim Carrey stating "G'day mate."

Those not living under a rock recently will know Cabana has had his own fair share of drama in AEW, all of it involving former friend CM Punk. Many of Punk's recent dramas in AEW, including an unscripted shot at "Hangman" Adam Page, and a post-show incident with members of The Elite at AEW All Out, have allegedly grown out of long-simmering issues between Punk and Cabana from years earlier.

Whether things will get as bad for Guevara and Andrade remain to be seen. Both are booked for AEW's upcoming "Dynamite" and "Rampage" tapings this week, with Guevara set to team with Chris Jericho to face Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia on "Dynamite." Andrade takes on Dark Order's Ten on "Rampage", with Andrade's AEW career and Ten's mask on the line.