Tony Khan Discusses What Unreleased AEW Content He Is Sitting On

It's been rumored for over a year now that All Elite Wrestling is working towards securing a deal with a streaming service so they can provide older AEW content to viewers. Most recent reports point toward AEW and top sports streaming platform DAZN possibly becoming media partners, but seeing as the company is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, one could also make the case for HBO Max to pick up the content. Regardless, AEW CEO Tony Khan assured "My Mom's Basement" that a deal is still definitely in the works to provide content like the Chris Jericho Cruise shows, the Ring of Honor library that's two decades old, and even unreleased footage.

"I'm going to continue to work to make sure the great library we're building is available to the fans in the best possible way," Khan said. "And just getting it available would be a really good start, and it would be very easy to just slap them all up there, and I've got other stuff that people have never seen too. For example, a great wrestling show that I'm sitting on that's a pay-per-view that nobody has ever seen is The House Always Wins 2021. It is an awesome show; people came out and were like, 'That is a pay-per-view.'"

"It's a tape that eventually people will see, and [the fans] were all seeing it as a house show," Khan continued. "But we are recording this; there's commentary, you know? It was Tony Schiavone on commentary ... Eddie Kingston did [commentary], and then Eddie went out and wrestled the second half, and then also, in the first part of the show, there was a battle royal, and the winner of the battle royal wrestles Darby at the end of the show."