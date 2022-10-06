The Latest On Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch's DUI Manslaughter Trial

There are a couple of notable updates in the DUI Manslaughter case of former WWE Diva Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch. According to PWInsider, Sytch's pre-trial hearing is set for a week from now on October 13. The police officers entangled with the case are currently slated to give depositions on November 15. Multiple charges have been brought against her, including "one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property."

On March 25, Sytch was involved in a fatal three-car accident while driving a Mercedes-Benz after failing to stop at a red light in Ormond Beach, Florida. She hit the Kia Sorento ahead of her, taking the life of the driver of the car, 75-year-old Julian Lasseter Jr. The Kia subsequently crashed into the GMC Yukon ahead, where the driver and passengers suffered several non life-threatening injuries. Toxicology reports showed that Sytch's blood alcohol level was three and a half times more than the legal limit before she was then arrested and formally charged in May. She then pleaded not guilty in June.

Lasseter's family has brought a civil suit against Sytch and her partner, James Pente, seeking $100,000 for damages that were caused by the accident. Sytch had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit after claiming that Lasseter's daughter wasn't correctly specified as the person representing his estate. PWInsider indicated that no updates regarding the lawsuit have been given since, other than it's "making its way through Florida courts."