Dalton Castle Gives Update On His AEW Status

With AEW CEO Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor earlier this year, former ROH Champion Dalton Castle has been featured on AEW programming such as "Rampage" and their YouTube shows once in a while. Castle has held the ROH Championship for 197 days, defending it against talent such as Jay Lethal and Cody Rhodes. At the most recent ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, Castle teamed with The Boys to defeat The Righteous, a group consisting of Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch, for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships, with this being the second time Castle and The Boys have held the titles. Despite being a champion in ROH, there have been reports swirling that stated Castle does not have a contract with AEW and while on "The Undisputed Podcast," Castle confirmed his AEW status.

"The last three weeks I've been on with AEW, which is really, really cool," Castle said. "Each week I don't know if I'm coming back because I don't, I don't technically work there, but I am the Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion, just me. No, The Boys and I."

Castle and The Boys recently defended and retained the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships against Brett Water, Goldy & Logan Laroux during "AEW Dark: Elevation" tapings prior to "Dynamite" on October 5, 2022. Castle most recently wrestled on TV when he took part in the AEW World Title #1 Contender Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal on the September 21, 2022, Grand Slam episode of "Rampage." Castle did not walk away with the win, as he was eliminated by another ROH Champion, the ROH PURE Champion Daniel Garcia.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Undisputed Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.