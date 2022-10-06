WWE Announces When It Will Reveal 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

Do you like quarterly financial conference calls that are held early in the morning? Well then you're in luck when it comes to WWE. The promotion held their Q2 quarterly conference call back in August to start the day, and it appears they will be looking to continue that practice when the time comes for the next call.

In an official press release on the promotion's corporate website, WWE announced that they will be holding their Q3 conference call next month, on Thursday, November 3. The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST that morning, a little before the stock market opens that day. As per usual, the call will be available to view via webcast. While not officially stated in the press release, it can be assumed the call will once again be hosted by WWE's co-CEOs, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, as well as WWE President and Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, also both appeared on the Q2 conference call, and are likely to participate in this call as well.

This will now be the second WWE quarterly conference call to occur that will not feature longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. As many will surely recall by now, the elder McMahon was forced into retirement this past July, after the long time WWE boss became embroiled in a scandal involving payments meant to cover up numerous affairs and/or scandals. Due to those very issues, WWE was forced to push back their Q2 conference call, which they would ultimately hold on August 16. WWE's Q3 call will likely have good news to present to share holders, as WWE stock has been way up as of late.