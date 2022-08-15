WWE Announces When It Will Report Its 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

It is well past time for WWE to hold their Q2 conference call, detailing their earnings, profits, and such throughout the second fiscal quarter of 2022. Now, after have previously been delayed, WWE has announced when the call will take place. Of course, typical of the recent news surrounding WWE, it will be anything but what those covering such calls have come to expect over the recent years.

In a statement released on their corporate website, WWE revealed that the Q2 conference call will take place tomorrow, August 15. In a surprising move, WWE announced the call will be held at 8:30 am EST, making it an early start for investors on the West Coast. As such, the call will begin shortly before the stock market opens. In the past, WWE quarterly conference calls have taken place both later in the week, usually on a Thursday, and have started well into the day. The promotion didn't clarify why the call was scheduled for earlier in the week and early in the morning. Those who wish to view it can watch via webcast on WWE's corporate site and will have access to an earning's presentation on the site later in the day.

The call had originally been delayed due to the ongoing scandal surrounding former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon. Two previous SEC filings from WWE seemingly revealed that McMahon had paid even more money to cover up various affairs and allegations than previously reported, with the total now topping out near $20 million — though some, including Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, believe the payments from the new filings actually went to the Trump Foundation. It has also been reported that the SEC and federal investigators have begun looking into the matter. Whether or not more regarding McMahon's actions will be revealed at the earnings call tomorrow, or is the reason for the shift in time, is unclear for now.

It's also notable that this will be the first WWE earnings call not to feature McMahon, who retired at the end of July. The call is expected to be run by new WWE co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, and will likely also feature the presence of WWE head of creative/EVP of Talent Relations Paul "Triple H" Levesque.