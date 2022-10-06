CM Punk Inquired About Whether Ring Of Honor Was For Sale

Long before he was having backstage issues with The Elite, and perhaps before AEW was even in existence, CM Punk may have had an interest in buying Ring of Honor. At least, that's according to Cary Silkin. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, the former ROH owner discussed how Punk approached him.

"There was interest," Silkin said. "Very, very minor, minor interest. So minor, it was done through a text message of him wanting to buy Ring of Honor. Right?"

"It was one line of a text, and I'm saying, 'This is how you approach?' I don't care if you're buying a wrestling company or you're buying an umbrella from the lady down the street. Maybe you should call her, right? Anyway, but that was brief."

Later, Silkin revealed that Punk was a bit more covert with his interests, and never explicitly asked if he could buy ROH himself.

"He didn't say he. He just asked," Silkin said. "No, no, no, no, no. He just wanted to know what I was thinking of. If I would sell the product, right?"

Silkin was also quick to point out that the interaction regarding an ROH sale took place quite a bit ago, and ultimately didn't get all that far.

"This has not been for a f***ing scandal, dude," Silkin clarified. "It's like [if] I would text you and just out of left field [go], 'Hey Nick, how's your love life?' It was like, 'What?' Anyway, I responded and never heard back. That's the whole story."

