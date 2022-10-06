Tony Khan Gives Insight Into Conversation With Nick Khan About NJPW

Before the announcement of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, it was unclear exactly where things stood between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the various other promotions in wrestling. It was clear that NJPW was open to working with AEW in specific capacities, but many questions arose in Spring 2021 when there were reports that NJPW and WWE were in talks under the direction of then-WWE President Nick Khan.

WWE was reportedly trying to become the exclusive U.S. partner of NJPW, inspiring AEW Owner Tony Khan to cut a promo on Nick where he called him a "con man." In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, Tony revealed a conversation with Nick after he sent the verbal shots his way.

"The promo was saying like, 'Hey, every wrestling site basically today reported that WWE is going to work with New Japan.' Yet here I am with the [IWGP] U.S. Champion [Jon Moxley] on the show tonight. I've got Yuji Nagata coming to 'Dynamite.' I just reunited Roppongi Vice, and we're the ones working with New Japan, so I think all the wrestling sites need to cool their jets because this isn't true, and maybe watch 'Dynamite' tonight ... I had heard Nick called [NJPW], and that was why I did it. I've also told him this since, like, it was an honest thing. Yeah. [I've talked to him] not in person. I don't want to get into it, if I may. I haven't met him, but I have talked to him."

