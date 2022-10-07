Kevin Owens Looks A Lot Like His Pet

They say that pets tend to resemble their owners after a fashion. While that isn't always the case, it certainly is with Kevin Owens and his cat. After Owens posted a pair of pictures of his cat, Junior, a fan responded, stating that the two looked quite a bit alike. In response, Owens posted another photo of his cat, this time posing next to it. The resemblance is certainly there.

With the photo, Owens follows in the animal-loving footsteps of his close friend Sami Zayn, who recently posted a picture of himself spending some quality time with a goat.

Owens first brought his kitten Junior home last summer, and it's far from his only cat. The WWE star is a well-known lover of cats, with he and his family owning several felines of different varieties. Back in 2020, Owens and his family went through quite an ordeal when their cat, Chocolate, escaped from their home. Thankfully, that story has a happy ending: after hours of searching, Owens was reunited with Chocolate just a few blocks away.

As of late, Owens has shifted from villain to hero, with the company changing his status to a babyface amidst thundering positive reactions from fans. This follows years spent as a heel, with only a short period spent as a babyface on the roster. In the past, Owens has expressed his desire for a solid run as one of the good guys and it looks like he may finally be getting his wish under Triple H's creative regime.