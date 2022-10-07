WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face

The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event.

There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.

In regard to in-ring action, a Clash at the Castle rematch has been scheduled, as Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus. The first hard-hitting collision in Cardiff, Wales, between the pair received plaudits from fans, as well as a five-star rating from veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. In addition to that highly awaited rematch, Ricochet will seek revenge against Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one bout. The "SmackDown" newcomer attacked Ricochet and Madcap Moss backstage last month, before defeating the duo alongside honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn last Friday night, as Sikoa attacked Moss once again after the match had come to a conclusion.

Ahead of Extreme Rules tomorrow, it's also expected that "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will continue to build towards their Extreme Rules match, with Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross also likely to cross paths ahead of their Strap match.