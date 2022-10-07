Trent Beretta Believes Change In AEW Plans Could Tarnish Title Win

AEW's Trent Beretta is set to take on "The Bastard" Pac for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the upcoming Battle of the Belts IV special tonight. However, Beretta revealed he's not exactly thrilled about a recent change in the company's plans that will see Pac team with Death Triangle partners Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo to put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against The Dark Order earlier in the evening on "Rampage."

In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Beretta elaborated on his thoughts concerning the situation. "[It] definitely makes it interesting. He's going to look real cool for doing two matches. He's going to look like a total badass," Beretta said. "And it puts a tarnish on [the win] if I beat a guy who's already hurt, but f*** him, I guess." At present, it's unclear how long of a break, if at all, Pac will receive between defending the World Trios Championship and the All-Atlantic Championship.

As a founding member of AEW's Best Friends faction, Beretta is known for having a dry sense of humor. Still, he has shown that he can turn up the intensity once in the ring — a mentality that should be on display tonight against the deadly serious Pac. "AEW Rampage" is set to air in its normal time slot of 10 p.m. EST, while Battle of the Belts IV will follow immediately afterwards at 11 p.m. The company's initial plan for the night was for The Dark Order's Ten to face Andrade El Idolo, with the former's mask on the line against the latter's AEW career. However, that match had to be scrapped after El Idolo was sent home on Wednesday for getting into a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara, putting Pac in a position to wrestle twice in the span of two hours.