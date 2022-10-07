Tony Khan Says Upcoming AEW Dynamite Will Be 'One Of Our Best Shows Ever'

Dust off your favorite Tragically Hip CD, because AEW is finally coming to the Great White North. The promotion finally makes their Canada debut next week for tapings of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and while he may have a ton on his plate, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is very excited about it.

How excited is he though? Khan revealed as much in a tweet late Thursday afternoon, following the reveal of "Dynamite's" ratings this past Wednesday night. "After a great AEW Dynamite Anniversary last night + following a great AEW Grand Slam, exciting milestones ahead: TOMORROW our first live Friday AEW Rampage + Battle Of The Belts," Khan tweeted. "Next week, AEW International! I tell you now I expect Dynamite Toronto to be one of our best shows ever."

Next week's "Dynamite" in Toronto already has plenty to look forward to, with Jungle Boy taking on Luchasaurus (with Toronto born Christian Cage in his corner), Swerve Strickland battling "Daddy Ass" himself, Billy Gunn, and ROH World Champion/Canadian wrestling legend Chris Jericho defending his title against Bryan Danielson. As of this writing, no matches have been announced yet for Toronto's "Rampage" episode, which will be taped on Thursday. As Khan noted though, there's still some business to attend to before AEW heads to Canada. "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Battle of the Belts IV" will air this Friday live, back to back, on TNT, starting at 10 p.m. EST and going until 12 a.m. Among the matches will be Willow Nightingale challenging Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship, and Pac pulling double duty, defending the World Trios Championship along with Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix against Dark Order, and the All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta.