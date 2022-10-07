WWE Confirms Ryan Katz Return To The Company And Other Hires

Among a number of new hires, WWE has today confirmed the return of a familiar name back into the fold. Via WWE Careers on Twitter, Ryan Katz is officially back with the company in the role of Manager of "NXT" Creative Operations. Katz rejoins WWE after being released from his contract at the turn of the year; prior to that, he had worked as a Creative Producer for the "NXT" brand since 2015.

Last month on the "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast alongside Road Dogg, another recent WWE rehire, Katz revealed that he was due to return to WWE imminently but was unsure of his position. At the time, Katz revealed that nothing was set in stone, but now we've gained a little more clarity on his role in the organization.

Katz had built a relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, over the years, stemming from their time working together in "NXT." "The Game" continues to shake things up in WWE behind the curtain and on-screen – bringing back some familiar faces from the old "NXT" — Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano, among others – after taking the reins following the retirement of Vince McMahon in July.

In addition to Katz, WWE's other hires last month included the following: Stephen Trumpy (Manager, Digital Campaign Management), Maurice Edelson (EVP, Chief Legal Officer), Morgan Frazier (Senior Coordinator, Talent ID & Development), Gabriel Wecht (Analyst, Advertising Analytics), Kenneth Rado (Manager, Sales), Jose Menendez (Graphic Artist), Daniel Ventrelle (EVP, Talent), Russell Barkoff (Technical Accounting Director), Ross Cohen (Art Director), Kevin Tully (Content Curation Editor), Andrew Passaro (Senior Associate Producer, Podcasts), Molly Wasson (Employee Experience Coordinator), John Major (Director, Strength & Conditioning), and Janine O'Dawd (Director, CRM Marketing).