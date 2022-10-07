Update On Daniel Cormier's WWE Status Post-Extreme Rules

UFC legend Daniel Cormier will be stepping into the world of professional wrestling this Saturday at WWE's upcoming premium live event, WWE Extreme Rules, but what does this mean for his future in the company?

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cormier is only committed to this upcoming event right now, and therefore hasn't signed any form of long-term contract. At the moment there are no plans for his appearance this weekend to set up an angle for something down the line — however, as is always the case with the wrestling business, that could change.

Cormier was announced as the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. He's promised to call things down the middle on the night, despite the fact he has connections with both men — he and Riddle are both former MMA fighters, while Cormier is a well-known fan of Rollins' in-ring work.

The 43-year-old appeared on "WWE Raw" earlier this week via satellite to end an argument between the two men, making it clear that he is coming to ensure that there is a clean finish to this situation.

Cormier is a self-proclaimed wrestling fan, and he has had talks with WWE in the past about different roles that he could have done, showcasing his relationship with the company. He has previously spoken with WWE about a commentary position on "WWE SmackDown," as well as potentially working alongside The Creed Brothers in some capacity, but this Saturday will mark his first official role.