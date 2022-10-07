Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday

Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to."

Smith was sitting in the production meeting before "WWE Raw" where former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier would appear in association with the "Fight Pit" match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins he'll be the special guest referee for at Extreme Rules this Sunday. "Seth Rollins had cut a promo that said 'DC hates Riddle just as much as I do,'" Smith explained. "So everybody in the production meeting turns to me and goes, 'What did he mean? Do they have some kind of personal problem?' Cause I'm the MMA guy, right?" He continued, "I said, 'Well, Riddle's been critical of fighter pay for UFC, and Daniel Cormier is sort of considered kind of a company guy.' So I go 'That's could be what he's talking about.'"

Just to make certain, Smith approached Riddle for clarification with Riddle stating that they had no beef. However, he suggested that Cormier may be mad he out-wrestled UFC fighter Jon Jones — a known rival of Cormier's — twice. Smith relayed that information to Triple H who told him, "Okay, cool. Give that note to [Michael] Cole." The alarm went off in Smith's head that indicated he wasn't calling the match and was likely not sticking around much longer.

"In about two seconds, my brain went, 'Okay,'" Smith said. "And I was like, 'Alright.' So I knew basically the whole show Monday night that I wasn't coming back so when I got the call Tuesday I wasn't particularly surprised."

As WWE announced a major reshuffling of its commentary teams across all major shows on Thursday, Smith found himself the odd man out.