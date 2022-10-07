Zelina Vega Reportedly Being Pitched For WWE Stable

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the DCU Center in Worchester, MA, the night before WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules.

The show has been centered around a Clash at the Castle rematch between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus, with the title being on the line just a day before they meet in six-man tag action. The show will also feature a match between newly called-up "NXT" star Solo Sikoa and Ricochet, as well as a face-off between Crown Jewel opponents Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

Outside of what's being promoted for the show, Fightful Select is reporting that "NXT" faction Legado Del Fantasma has been spotted at the site of "SmackDown." The report also notes there will be another returning star, Zelina Vega, on the show and that she'll be sporting a new look. This comes just a day after it was suggested LDF's call-up to the main roster was viewed as only a matter of time.

The Fightful report continues on saying that it can confirm there has been a "heavy pitch and push" for Zelina Vega to be paired with Legado Del Fantasma, possibly replacing Elektra Lopez. Though it hasn't been confirmed, Lopez hasn't been spotted with the group at the site of "SmackDown."

As we are just a day away from WWE Extreme Rules, Fightful is also reporting that "SmackDown" will feature a "handcuff spot" with many extras being used as security guards.