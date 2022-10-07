Insight Into AEW's Distribution In Brazil

Last week, AEW revealed that they were ending their broadcasting agreement with Latin American network Space, which broadcast AEW programming in Mexico, the Caribbean, and countries in Central America and South America. As it turns out though, the deal will continue in some form going forward, at least for one country.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that while AEW will no longer air on Space in Mexico and several other Latin American areas, Space will continue to air AEW programming in Brazil. According to Meltzer, the reason behind this was due to AEW looking to keep TV exposure in Brazil with Portuguese-language broadcasters.

The news didn't end there though. Meltzer further insinuated that AEW was working on another deal for other Latin American countries, one that would replace their previous deal with Space in broadcasting "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" in countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, and so on. Meltzer noted that these attempts didn't appear to include Brazil, giving AEW more incentive to continue that end of the deal with Space.

It had been previously reported that AEW and Space, parted ways due to the low amount of money AEW made from the deal, with the promotion reportedly feeling they could earn a bigger deal from another broadcasting network. Space is, of course, under the Warner Brothers Discovery umbrella; WBD is, of course, the conglomerate that owns both TBS and TNT, which broadcasts "Dynamite" and "Rampage" in the US.

Overall the news is good for Brazillian AEW fans, who will get to continue to see Brazillian star, Tay Melo, in action for the foreseeable future. Melo will next be seen in the ring tonight on "Rampage," teaming with Anna Jay to wrestle Madison Rayne and Skye Blue.