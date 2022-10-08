Vince McMahon Was Disgusted When Bruce Prichard Ate This Fast Food Item

Being in the wrestling business means a life on the road, constantly on the move, and while performers are often dieting and looking to eat as cleanly as possible to maintain a healthy lifestyle, sometimes a trip to the local fast food joint is a necessity. However, that was never the case for Vince McMahon, as WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed on his latest "Something To Wrestle With" podcast. "Vince doesn't eat fast food." In fact, the former WWE Chairman is so out of the loop when it comes that style of food that he didn't even recognize a certain food item generally not known for its nutritional value.

"Vince was thoroughly disgusted when I ordered a corn dog," Prichard said. "I explained to him what a corn dog was ... he was like 'You're going to eat that?' We also had hamburgers and other things, Pat and I did, and Vince had egg whites ... So, we were going to leave and Vince realized and said, 'Did you get your corn dog?' And I said, 'No, s***, I forgot,' because she didn't give me my corn dog with the rest of my food. So, I went back and said, 'Excuse me ma'am, but I didn't get my corn dog,' and she said, 'It ain't done draining yet.' Vince says, 'You're going to eat something that has to drain?' In which time I realized, 'Oh God, you're right, ma'am no, don't drain it, my God that's the best part.'"

Of course, McMahon is well known for keeping himself in great physical condition with late night gym sessions, and for his love of steak, something for which Brodie Lee once mocked him in AEW.

