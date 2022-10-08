William Regal Gives This Promo Advice To Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler Yuta mounted a losing effort against MJF in his in-ring return on the October 5 "Dynamite" anniversary episode, a loss that comes after two weeks of promos between the two, which initially received negative reception after their first verbal clash on the September 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Following what Yuta described on "Busted Open" as being "thrown in the deep end" against MJF on the microphone, he revealed the advice he received from an influential AEW figure backstage after the promo.

"I think the one that really stuck out to me was one from [William] Regal, where he said you have to just kind of believe more in what you're saying," he said, "Like the first week in New York ... he said I hung with him, I delivered my lines, and I tried to do the best that I could, but it wasn't fully me."

Following Regal's advice, the key for Yuta was incorporating the fighting spirit he's displayed alongside his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates into his next promo. Rather than playing what he described as "MJF's game," on the September 28 "Dynamite," Yuta tried to play things his own way.

"My game is, I want you to come out and fight me, so I'm gonna play my game. I'm gonna try to get you to come out here and fight me," he said. "Really just having that conviction, and believing in what I was saying, and bringing it from my point of view, I think was very helpful from Regal."